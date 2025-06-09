Maxine Waters Is Trying to Start LA Riots As She Did in 1992

“Uncontrolled immigration threatens to deconstruct the nation we grew up in and convert America into a conglomeration of peoples with almost nothing in common — not history, heroes, language, culture, faith, or ancestors. Balkanization beckons.” – Pat Buchanan

During the LA riots she readily embraced the thug, Damien Williams, who hurled a concrete block at the head of an innocent truck driver, Reginald Denny. It left him permanently brain-damaged and ruined his life.

She performed a victory dance over this innocent man’s battered body. Maxine Waters even visited the Damien Williams’ mother to offer her support.

Williams was sent to prison on a single felony charge of mayhem, but when his accomplices got off, Waters joined in the celebration.

In April, 2021, Maxine Waters called for violence. Hours after Maxine Waters called for her violent revolutionaries to riot if Derek Chauvin is acquitted, the Minnesota National Guard and the Minneapolis Police Department neighborhood security team were fired upon.

Two members of the guard had minor injuries. One of them was taken to the hospital with minor abrasions from shattered glass.

There are many examples of Maxine Waters, now 86, inciting riots, especially against white people. She hates this country.

Now she is encouraging riots in LA and doesn’t care if people are hurt or die, or if stores are destroyed. She just doesn’t care. If there is any sign of violence, she will show up to egg it on.

That piece of shit was encouraging the 1992 riots and now it’s doing the same thing here. https://t.co/Ocx2DuubuI — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 8, 2025

Rep. Maxine Waters just had the door of an ICE facility slammed in her face by a cop Give this man a raise pic.twitter.com/G0Wu6xCSDE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 8, 2025

