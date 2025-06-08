Happening Now! Citizens Marching Against ICE with Radicals in LA

It looks like the radical marchers in California picked up the citizens who have long since lost the meaning of being American. The people marching have no respect for the police. They respect the lawless administrators they elected, and who lie about everything.

Thousands of anti-ICE rioters have now taken over the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, walking around the police. Hundreds of drivers are now trapped on the expressway with the violent rioters.

The Los Angeles police have issued a citywide tactical alert for the entire city of Los Angeles with train service being shut down to the city.

BREAKING : Police have just been overrun by protestors, and now there are thousands making themselves into the 101 freeway. More and more protestors continue to gather in DTLA for today’s protests. pic.twitter.com/hUeSbvSHHJ — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

Los Ángeles, CA – multiple federal buildings, to include the VA center have been vandalized with ANTI ICE/LE political messaging. There are currently tens of thousands of protestors marching through the streets. pic.twitter.com/bFDaDnagws — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

HAPPENING NOW: There are currently tens of thousands of protestors marching through the streets of Los Angeles to protest ICE raids. Hearing a city wide LAPD tactical alert has just been issued. Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/ss9P9heF3l — Anthony (@AnthonyCabassa_) June 8, 2025

Violent extremist Antifa militant Craig Toennies @ctizzie is directing his fellow violent comrades to attack videographers @AnthonyCabassa_ and @camhigby for documenting the far-left insurrection in Los Angeles. He's furious the two have captured raw video of the violence, making… pic.twitter.com/sc12pTXSt5 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 8, 2025

Horrifying. LA shop owner attacked and tased by lawless rioters who destroy his store during LA’s anti-American sovereignty riots. pic.twitter.com/8Vd6hhjebN — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) June 8, 2025

