Happening Now! Citizens Marching Against ICE with Radicals in LA

It looks like the radical marchers in California picked up the citizens who have long since lost the meaning of being American. The people marching have no respect for the police. They respect the lawless administrators they elected, and who lie about everything.

Thousands of anti-ICE rioters have now taken over the 101 freeway in Los Angeles, walking around the police. Hundreds of drivers are now trapped on the expressway with the violent rioters.

The Los Angeles police have issued a citywide tactical alert for the entire city of Los Angeles with train service being shut down to the city.


Telly
Telly
33 minutes ago

Keep provoking the LA idiots until there entire city is burned to the ground. Then withhold all federal aid.

1
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

Satan is most certainly at the head of this pack. One day these lawless ‘protesters’ might well be sentenced to spend eternity with him in the Lake of Fire and Brimstone. See Revelation 20:10-15 for details

1
Reply
