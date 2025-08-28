Mayor Frey: After the Shooting, It’s Time to Stand Up for Trans

Some Democrats are very sick people. A 23-year-old man claiming to be a trans woman slaughtered two little children, ages 8, and 10, wounded 17 people, 14 of them children, two critically, and the Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said now is the time to stand up for Transgenders.

We handle an obvious mental disorder by feeding into it. Now, we need protection from them. They create a toxic situation and then demonize anyone who disagrees.

The media kept referring to the mentally deranged killer as ‘she’ out of respect for the killer.

Many Democrats are screaming for more gun control. It’s not the guns, it’s the mentally deranged people.

Earlier today, Frey scolded Christians offering “thoughts and prayers.” He was mocking Christians.

Minneapolis suffers from poor leadership.

JUST IN: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey DOUBLES DOWN on attacking those who point out the school shooter was trans Frey says this is the time to “STAND UP” for the trans community NO. FCK THAT. Stand up for the CATHOLIC FAMILIES whose kids were KlLLED by a trans shooter. pic.twitter.com/wvpvtdjw4N — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 27, 2025

He actually criticized people who are calling for prayer.

Tragedy struck a Minneapolis Catholic school today & the very first thing Mayor @Jacob_Frey did was attack people of faith for calling for prayer. I couldn’t believe it when I heard it. Whatever your political ideology, there are few moments where prayer is more appropriate. pic.twitter.com/n1RbqFCle0 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 27, 2025

The Minneapolis police can’t come up with a motive. The spokesperson claimed there “was some sort of manifesto,” and they are trying to figure out the motive. They must be very dumb. The killer wrote every which way from Sunday that he hated Christians.

JUST IN: The Minneapolis Police Chief says they have NO MOTIVE in the Catholic School Shooting by a trans coward You’ve gotta be kidding me. All the anti-Christian and anti-God writings don’t give away the motive?! TOTAL BULLSHlT. pic.twitter.com/dMaLT9vjuE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 27, 2025

This freakshow host says praying is a lie. I guess he wants to disarm innocent gun owners so the only people who would have guns are criminals.

WTF?! An MSNBC host just said praying for the Minneapolis Catholic School shooting victims is “NONSENSE” and a “LIE” What the hell is wrong with these people?! They’re DEMONIC, and they HATE people of faith. It’s absolutely sickening. pic.twitter.com/69vN24OQyO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 27, 2025

Children shouldn’t be transitioned. In this next photo we have Lt. Gov. Flanagan wearing a T-shirt with a knife honoring the concept of protecting Trans children. How about getting them therapy instead. In fact, get her therapy.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan wore a ‘Protect Trans Kids’ T-shirt with an image of a knife whilst Gov. Walz signed a bill to make Minnesota a sanctuary state for trans people in 2023. pic.twitter.com/kvaqyAAIQ1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 27, 2025

What a story this is: