Mayor Frey: After the Shooting, It’s Time to Stand Up for Trans

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

Some Democrats are very sick people. A 23-year-old man claiming to be a trans woman slaughtered two little children, ages 8, and 10, wounded 17 people, 14 of them children, two critically, and the Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said now is the time to stand up for Transgenders.

We handle an obvious mental disorder by feeding into it. Now, we need protection from them. They create a toxic situation and then demonize anyone who disagrees.

The media kept referring to the mentally deranged killer as ‘she’ out of respect for the killer.

Many Democrats are screaming for more gun control. It’s not the guns, it’s the mentally deranged people.

Earlier today, Frey scolded Christians offering “thoughts and prayers.” He was mocking Christians.

Minneapolis suffers from poor leadership.

He actually criticized people who are calling for prayer.

The Minneapolis police can’t come up with a motive. The spokesperson claimed there “was some sort of manifesto,” and they are trying to figure out the motive. They must be very dumb. The killer wrote every which way from Sunday that he hated Christians.

This freakshow host says praying is a lie. I guess he wants to disarm innocent gun owners so the only people who would have guns are criminals.

Children shouldn’t be transitioned. In this next photo we have Lt. Gov. Flanagan wearing a T-shirt with a knife honoring the concept of protecting Trans children. How about getting them therapy instead. In fact, get her therapy.

What a story this is:

Sua Sponte
17 minutes ago

Stand up for them? Hell, democrats are the ones who pushed them to commit violence. They’re the ones who have been telling them for years that “genocide” is being committed against them. That they are being targeted. Since they are already mentally imbalanced they take the democrats rhetoric to heart and go on the offensive. Democrats and their voters are… Read more »

