Fighting Rapists

In a previous article, Liberty or Lies/Theft/Rape/Murder, I discussed the war between good and evil. Now, it’s past time to fight the raging evil of rape. Rape is a beastly and sickening personal attack. It’s also a cultural and international abomination. The individual and social damage done by rape is incalculable.

For thousands of years, many cultures and nations have severely punished rapists, sometimes with execution. Until recently, killing those attempting rape has been justified and often considered to be heroic. Historically, most families have been willing to fight to the death to protect each other from rape.

To expose and clarify the danger and depth of current evil, let’s consider a recent attempted rape documented on X and other media:

A 12-year-old girl was being targeted by two potential rapists. Her 14-year-old sister (who some have compared to Joan of Arc) came to her sister’s defense. When the aggressors persisted, she pulled out a knife and a hatchet and chased the vermin away. Later, the police showed up and arrested her. The whole thing is documented and explained in the following 17 links, which everyone ought to see: One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen.

Here’s an inspiring new post and picture of the 14-year-old hero that some are calling the new “Queen of Scots.” And here’s another great picture.

This @amuse article on X, exposing Britain’s failure to protect its children, declares, “The fact that she is being criminalized while her would-be assailants walk free is an inversion of justice so profound that it delegitimizes the law itself…If Britain cannot protect its girls, then Britain is not worth preserving in its current form. Reform is not optional. It is survival.”

After reading all of the above, I posted this link with the following comment: I am so upset about those guilty and complicit with the rapine going on that I feel like fighting to protect the innocent. If not for the Trump/Vance administration, much more of this would already be happening.

At this point, the burning question is: In Scotland, America, and everywhere, will you fight for and protect the rapists or the children? Many people, political parties, governors, mayors, judges, journalists, and even churches are siding with and fighting for the rapists.

Instead of being beguiled into supporting evil scum, fight, fight, fight the misery. Always side with the women and children who are fighting for their bodies and souls. As for me, and the new Joan of Arc/Queen of Scots, and all those who truly love their families, we will defend truth and virtue, even unto death.

Finally, here’s an inspiring song about our new heroine that might help save us all: Music and Lyrics.

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and chapters are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.