Mazie Hirono Wisdom: No One Would Cheat When Voting on an Honor System

One thing is certain when it comes to Mazie Hirono: her mind and thinking processes are special. Mazie doesn’t think anyone will lie on our honor system. For those who don’t know, when you register to vote federally, it’s on an honor system.

There is little federal oversight, and the feds aren’t allowed to check for illegal aliens registering. We all know blue areas rarely check for fraud. They simply say no one cheats. Cheaters know this.

Mazie said no one votes illegally because they would go to prison for five years. Some Hawaiians mildly snub mainlanders or whites and call us “Howly,” a mini-insult. Maybe that’s why they gift us with Mazie year after year. It is a great revenge for the intrusion of European white people.

She ran on this: I am quadruple-diverse. I’m a woman; I’ll be the first Asian woman ever to be elected to the U.S. Senate. I am an immigrant; I am a Buddhist. She ran on four things that have nothing to do with the job.

Mazie Hirono says that non-citizens wouldn’t dare try to vote, because it’s already illegal and they can be put in prison for it. “Who’s going to commit this kind of fraud knowing that they could be in prison for five years?” She was very proud of herself for this one. pic.twitter.com/XHxOYvCnZz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

James Woods described her insights this way: