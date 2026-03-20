Report: Joe Kent Shared Secret Docs Directly from a Server to Tucker

According to reports, Joe Kent, who recently resigned from President Trump’s staff in counterterrorism, shared secret documents with the media. If true, this will not end well for him and possibly not for Tucker Carlson. It would take unmitigated gall on their part.

A law enforcement source told NOTUS that FBI agents determined Kent shared secret government information with “disaffected MAGA media figures,” specifically mentioning Tucker Carlson.

A second administration official claimed that Kent leaked classified information directly from a server to a member of the media. The FBI counterintelligence probe was opened before Kent resigned from his post this week in protest of the U.S. war with Iran.

Kent has since appeared on Tucker’s show to say there was no reason to attack Iran. That is a hard sell given the nearly five-decade-old attacks on US assets. He suggested Israel killed Charlie Kirk but didn’t offer evidence.

Kash Patel Might Reveal As Much Information As He Can

As of March 20, 2026, no charges have been publicly announced, but the FBI is reportedly examining the alleged leaks, and FBI Director Kash Patel is considering declassifying details related to the case.

FBI Director Kash Patel has privately indicated a desire to make public as much information as possible about material allegedly leaked by Joe Kent, who resigned this week as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, according to a law enforcement source.

Patel believes declassifications could head off accusations that the timing of the investigation into Kent makes it appear as if the administration is retaliating against him for quitting his post and publicly breaking with the White House over its war in Iran, the source said.

Tucker recently said he was under investigation by the CIA. However, domestic investigations of this type are conducted by the FBI. It would be ironic if we didn’t get anyone for the coup but got these men.