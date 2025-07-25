McCarthy: Spying = “Monitoring,” Damaging Trump’s Presidency = “Hamstrung”

Let’s get Barack Obama out of the way. He probably can’t be prosecuted but what about his corrupt senior staff? A number of people, including President Trump and former US Attorney Andy McCarthy, say he is probably immune.

Barack Obama’s Guilt

Since the Supreme Court immunity ruling, it is unlikely Barack Obama can be prosecuted. President Trump agreed, and said Obama owes him big for the case he brought to the Supreme Court which decided the immunity question.

JUST IN: President Trump on if Barack Hussein Obama can be criminally prosecuted for the Trump-Russia Treasonous Conspiracy hoax “He has immunity, it probably helps him a lot. He OWES ME BIG. Obama owes me big.” “But it DOESN’T help the people around him AT ALL.” pic.twitter.com/WE8nRQkoT3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2025

Former US Attorney Andy McCarthy said the idea of Obama committing treason is “preposterous.”

“They were throwing around the word treason in the last couple of days, which you know, is preposterous, because treason is making war on the United States or aiding our wartime enemies, which obviously didn’t happen here,” McCarthy said.

What About the Senior Aides?

Andy McCarthy said it’s “ridiculous” to bring the case or have a special counsel since Donald Trump and former presidents have “absolute immunity.”

However, are Obama’s staff protected, especially John Brennan and James Comey? As for James Clapper, they should get him to turn state’s evidence.

As McCarthy claimed, they don’t need to waste money and time on a special counsel. There is no conflict of interest and Attorney General Pam Bondi “can just appoint someone to do it.” She is free to appoint a special prosecutor.

“Somewhat of a Hack” Andy McCarthy

Playing It Down

Andy McCarthy seems desperate to shut this entire thing down, claiming there is nothing new. Tulsi has new information and whistleblowers this go-round.

As Robert Barnes said, McCarthy is “somewhat of a hack.” He vouched for James Comey and Anthony Fauci.

He also praised the very, very dishonest tyrant Merrick Garland. Remember when Garland lied repeatedly and said six police officers were killed on or because of J6?

Andy McCarthy in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/d41dys5caq — Devonsworth (@devonsworth) July 21, 2025

In his podcast, McCarthy, who is closely aligned with the Murdochs and the National Review, calls surveillance, “monitoring,” and the soft coup “being hamstrung.” He plays it down. Not being a lawyer, I can’t say how correct he is.

McCarthy CIA Director Radcliffe put out a report before DNI Gabbard to prosecute James Comey and John Brennan because Trump wanted it. He has no way to know it.

McCarthy said it has been investigated by Robert Mueller and John Durham. The Durham probe was simply to get the guilty parties past the statute of limitations. Mueller had what looked like dementia at the time.

He noted more than once about how long ago it was. That should apply to the Epstein issue more than twice over.

The “Garbage” ICA

In his podcast, McCarthy admits the ICA is “garbage,” but thinks nothing can be done about it and Brennan’s testimony passes muster also.

McCarthy called the ICA “a piece of garbage,” but then said the CIA only pushed back because they didn’t want it tainting their investigation. Brennan differed from most intel investigators because he wanted the [fake Clinton] dossier included in the ICA. McCarthy excuses Brennan by saying Brennan hadn’t seen the dossier and was only supporting James Comey.

Brennan’s in the clear?

McCarthy said Brennan was cagey and couldn’t be nailed for it because he quoted facts and it was not a false statement (-25 on the podcast). As a result, it is beyond that statute of limitations.

Because they said the dossier was a good document, they are in the clear? McCarthy said Gabbard says there is no basis for the ICA other than the fake dossier, but Brennan thought otherwise.

Tulsi fails?

According to McCarthy, Tulsi doesn’t succeed in creating a false statement; she is disingenuously twisting the terms of counterterrorism ” cyber operations.”

The former US Attorney said it’s bad that the Obama administration was “spying but that doesn’t mean they changed any votes,” says McCarthy.

If he’s the one who is on the side of Conservatives, we are really in trouble. Basically, he sounds like he’s laying out the case for the left. Listen for yourself and decide. You get the gist.