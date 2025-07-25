Speaker Johnson Announces New House Committee on J6

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced on Thursday that Republicans would pursue passage of a resolution to form a new subcommittee that would investigate events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach.

If the resolution, introduced by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), is approved by the House, it would authorize the creation of the second House panel dedicated to exploring the events of January 6. Only this time, it will look at the role of corrupt Republicans and Democrats, including Nancy Pelosi who was responsible for protecting the Capitol building. It’s her role to do so with Mitch McConnell bearing a secondary role.

Pelosi lied continuously about Trump. For example, she claimed he didn’t offer or request National Guard. He did offer and she needed to request the Guard.

In a report issued in December 2024, the committee alleged a litany of errors in how the original Jan. 6 panel had managed its investigation, recommending potential criminal investigations into Cheney and calling the panel “improperly constituted and [lacking] authority.”

The committee didn’t include any real Republicans, just two Trump haters. They didn’t examine anything involving Democrats. The panel of Trump hating Democrats and two Trump hating Republicans banned due process. The panel pursued the probe in Lavrentiy Beria-style. They hid exculpatory evidence and destroyed testimony and other evidence so it could never be examined.