McConnell, Graham Worry About Ukraine as We’re Under Assault from Within

By
M Dowling
-
1
25

The administration is withdrawing personnel from certain regions in the Middle East as potential war with Iran seems imminent. Israel might bomb them. Ukraine President Zelensky seems uninterested in peace unless he gets everything he wants, including US military permanently based in Ukraine. In a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill with Sec. Hegseth he was grilled about Ukraine by the warmongers.

With all the dangers that the US faces right now, the first question Mitch McConnell had was about Ukraine. Sec. Hegseth emphasized peace and Mitch wanted to trip him up. He’s obsessed with winning a lost war. He’s only focused on the rest of the world, never the US.

Warmonger Lindsey Graham claimed Putin said he won’t stop at Ukraine. Putin never said that. If Graham gets the US directly into the war, I want him on the frontlines.

Graham also accused Hegseth of saying he was canceling aid to Ukraine, but what he said was it was being reduced.

Suddenly, Democrats care about costs.


Popeye the "LEGAL Man"
Popeye the "LEGAL Man"
1 minute ago

I am so sick of both parties right now!

