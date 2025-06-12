McConnell, Graham Worry About Ukraine as We’re Under Assault from Within

The administration is withdrawing personnel from certain regions in the Middle East as potential war with Iran seems imminent. Israel might bomb them. Ukraine President Zelensky seems uninterested in peace unless he gets everything he wants, including US military permanently based in Ukraine. In a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill with Sec. Hegseth he was grilled about Ukraine by the warmongers.

With all the dangers that the US faces right now, the first question Mitch McConnell had was about Ukraine. Sec. Hegseth emphasized peace and Mitch wanted to trip him up. He’s obsessed with winning a lost war. He’s only focused on the rest of the world, never the US.

Hegseth is on Capitol Hill testifying about the budget. Mitch McConnell is the first questioner. His FIRST QUESTION is about Ukraine. This guy is a DISGRACE. pic.twitter.com/Zeim0kUG4L — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

Warmonger Lindsey Graham claimed Putin said he won’t stop at Ukraine. Putin never said that. If Graham gets the US directly into the war, I want him on the frontlines.

Graham also accused Hegseth of saying he was canceling aid to Ukraine, but what he said was it was being reduced.

In a heated Senate hearing Lindsey Graham asked Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine if putin is going to stop at Ukraine. “I don’t believe he is,” Caine replied. Hegseth, meanwhile, said it “remains to be seen.” Graham fired back, referring to his previous… pic.twitter.com/K54s0zSGvd — Yasmina (@yasminalombaert) June 11, 2025

Suddenly, Democrats care about costs.

Defense Sec. Pete Hegseth was asked about the cost of deploying troops and National Guardsmen to Los Angeles while testifying about the department’s budget on Capitol Hill. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports. pic.twitter.com/IYYVFhgWvi — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 10, 2025

