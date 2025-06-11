LA’s Red Mayor & 30 Others Demand Immigration Raids End

Mayor Karen Bass, the Red Mayor, and 30 other nearby city mayors called for an end to federal immigration enforcement raids amid protests.

The incident that triggered the radicals was not an immigration raid. They had warrants to arrest Tren de Aragua money launderers in the group they rounded up.

Never mind that the US is hardly deporting anyone. Millions poured in and they’ve gotten a little over a hundred thousand out in six months.

The invasion is intended to destroy US sovereignty and Democrats aren’t going to let anything stand in their way.

Gel Newsom sued to stop the National Guard and US Marines. However, the judge failed to do so as of today.

The sly Mayor Bass is pretending Donald Trump caused the riots by bringing in the National Guard. For two days and nights, she allowed radicals to attack ICE agents.

“A week ago, everything was peaceful in the city of Los Angeles, and in all of the representatives behind me, in their cities, as well,” Bass said during a press conference. “Things began to be difficult on Friday, when raids took place, and it’s important that I begin there, because that is the cause of the problems that have happened in the city of Los Angeles and other cities.”

She dug up 30 mayors to back her up. The media will lie to back all of them up.

It’s hard to listen to this woman.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, along with more than 30 mayors from across SoCal, call on President Trump to end the ICE raids and withdraw federal troops from the region. “The portrayal is that all of our cities are in chaos, rioting is happening everywhere, and it is a lie,” Bass said. pic.twitter.com/Q8YR6ivWk1 — KNX News 97.1 FM (@knxnews) June 11, 2025

