Alvin Bragg Responds to Rep. Jordan with a Preposterous Comment

Soros’s Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg responded preposterously to Rep. Jim Jordan’s letter on Trump’s indictment, claiming, “We will not be intimidated.” No one was intimidating him. The GOP wants to know what they’re claiming is evidence. It’s done all the time.

PREPOSTEROUS

The racist DA’s spokesperson gave Fox News Digital a preposterous response, “We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the justice process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from fairly applying the law.”

“In every prosecution, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our skilled, honest, and dedicated lawyers remain hard at work,” the spokesperson added.

This case will likely be frivolous. It’s also past the statute of limitations. Jordan needs to start writing subpoenas, although some ACLU-ish judge will ensure Bragg never has to appear.

It appears to be a political witch hunt, and it’s more than reasonable for Congress to follow up. NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW, RIGHT?

Bragg, who won’t arrest or prosecute serious criminals, goes after terrorized bodega owners and political opponents. It’s reasonable to ask for justification from him.

The corrupt media is doing its job. Lawrence O’Donnell called Mr. Jordan a “buffoon” with a “joke of a letter.”

“If Nancy Pelosi had gotten this letter … this is what she would do with it,” O’Donnell said before tearing it live on air. “That would get the Pelosi rip faster than any paper she has handled since the Trump State of the Union address.”

He isn’t even original.

In the letter from Jordan and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, and House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, they noted that to prosecute a former president, is “unprecedented.” As they said, the legal theory appears to be “tenuous and untested,” which is true. What they are saying is it’s not against any law!

They also mentioned that the witness was a convicted perjurer. He went to prison for it. The witness, Michael Cohen is a congenital liar.

It is preposterous to base a case on a congenital liar, especially when it concerns a former president.

Mr. Costello isn’t Donald Trump’s lawyer, but he said he has to tell the truth:

BREAKING: Michael Cohen’s former legal advisor Robert Costello, who appeared before the Trump grand jury today calls Cohen a “convicted perjurer” and says he “is far from solid evidence”

pic.twitter.com/G4zhvwvCh2 — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) March 21, 2023

Tucker’s take:

Related