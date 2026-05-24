Memorial Day: Honor Those Who Died for Our Country

America, sleep soundly tonight. The Soldiers of Bravo Company will tuck you in with the power of freedom and all that it offers. They will ask nothing in return of you and it is likely they never will. When you see these few, these happy few, tell them you love them for their sacrifice and that you slept well tonight.

~ CPT Kyle Comfort

Killed in Action May 8, 2010

Operation Enduring Freedom

3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment

Today is the day we remember the brave men and women who died to keep us free. They did not die for wokeness or radical terror groups to march in our streets, and they didn’t die to open the borders to criminals who come to be shielded in sanctuary cities.

Our courageous freedom fighters didn’t die so we could turn our sovereignty over to people who hate us.

They put their lives on the line for all Americans, and they ask for nothing in return. Their bravery and sacrifice must always be remembered.

“Show me the manner in which a nation cares for its dead, and I will measure with mathematical exactness the tender mercies of its people, their respect for the laws of the land and their loyalty to high ideals.” ~ Sir William Ewart Gladstone

How we treat our dead reflects our rule of law, our value of life, and our commitment to the high ideals on which this nation was founded.

Remember, freedom isn’t free. Don’t let it slip away. Be courageous. Remember what we stand for and why these men died for us.

Honor their memory and the greatest sacrifice any person can make. They didn’t die to turn us into communists.

Celelbrate, but remember them.

Remember the reason for

Memorial Day… 🙏♥️🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/EBVvhEDSsW — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 22, 2026

Memorial Day isn’t about barbecues or beach days—it’s about those American heroes who gave everything for our freedom. THIS 70-SECOND VIDEO CAPTURES WHAT THE DAY IS TRULY ABOUT. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QbDVNWgreb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 25, 2025