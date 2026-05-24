Report from Senior Administration Official: A Solid Iran Deal

Katie Pavlich reported on X as to what she believes the Iran deal to be. She received the information from a senior administration official.
From a senior administration official re: Iran:
- This MOU framework gives us 60 days to reach final deal points that will deliver on President Trump’s priorities and ensure the United States and the region are safer and more prosperous going forward.
- The president has consistently said the Iranians cannot have a nuclear weapon. This MOU commits them to that.
- It commits the Iranians to giving up the nuclear dust, and working out the mechanism for that will be part of us talking with the Iranians over the next 60 days.
- It gets the Strait of Hormuz de-mined and back open for business.
- It brings relief to American families at the pump. The president fought this war to protect American security and American prosperity, and this MOU delivers on both.
- The important part of how this is structured is that if Iran doesn’t perform, they don’t get anything. No dust? No dollars. As the Strait opens, the blockade loosens proportionately. This is “trust but verify” on steroids.
- Unlike past agreements where America paid Iran upfront and hoped they’d comply, this MOU is structured so Iran gets nothing until they deliver. That’s the difference between a dealmaker and a hostage payer.
- The region is uniting behind the United States under President Trump’s leadership. There’s no way this could have happened without the entire region uniting behind it.
- As a result, we’re on a path for this to be the president’s second time reshaping the Middle East. It started with the Abraham Accords, this is the Abraham Accords Plus. Everyone’s talking now. More economic normalization agreements are possible. This could be just the beginning.
- The MOU ensures we and our allies—and the Iranians and their proxies—cease fighting across the region. It also guarantees Israel’s right to act against imminent threats. They, as we all do, have a right to self-defense.
- President Trump has been a master of expanding optionality throughout this process. And now there are unlimited options for the region to spread peace and prosperity like never before.