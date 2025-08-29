Mexican Cartel: Drug & Child Exploitation Pipeline from Mexico to NY

News 12 reports that seven people have been charged in Middletown in connection with a major drug pipeline that allegedly ran from Mexico to the Hudson Valley for about three years.

That is clear across the country.

Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office say the suspects trafficked crystal meth, cocaine and fentanyl across the country, including deliveries to Middletown.

One of the accused is also charged with murdering an innocent bystander during a gang-related fight in Newburgh in 2019.

Thank a Democrat for their soft on crime policies, their open borders, and sanctuary cities. Don’t forget Democrats will do anything to keep these criminal aliens here. They will vote for them and soon we will be Mexico. Democrats want none deported. They got one of their judges to shut down Alligator Alcatraz. Democrats used to be normal. Now, many are not much different from the criminals they support.