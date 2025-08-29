Net Zero, the Path to Poverty

The German government’s Net Zero agenda has evolved into what critics are calling a “tax on the Sun”.

Recent amendments to Germany’s Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) introduce a levy on self-consumed electricity from solar installations exceeding 10 kilowatts—effectively taxing businesses and homeowners for harnessing sunlight on their own properties.

That takes me to Newsom’s California, just a few steps behind Germany. The residents pay double the rest of the country,

His insane climate elitism doubled the electricity rates for no discernible reason.