Mexican President Objects to ICE Raids, It’s Just Migration

Mexican President Sheinbaum said yesterday that she wants the work of Mexicans in the US to be recognized. Without Mexicans who live and work in the US, the US would not be what it is, according to her.

She said they do not agree with the ICE raids and the schemes of criminalization of migration.

Sheinbaum is a communist, and communists believe in open borders in some cases. It’s very interesting, however, that Mexico has very strict border enforcement and immigration policies. She said Mexico made California what it is. It is becoming a communistic third world country unto itself so maybe they did.

She claimed California would not exist without them, and they are the world’s fifth largest economy. Without workers from rural areas and services, California would not exist. Our manufacturing is reliant on them, she claims.

In the United States, there is drug use, she added, and particularly fentanyl. And we have to address the causes of addiction. Even though soldiers are put on our borders, there will be drugs. She wants recognition for the Mexicans in the US. She claims they pay taxes and raise up the economy.

Sheinbaum conflates legal and illegal immigration to deceptively manipulate her audience. We love Mexicans who come here legally and are not criminals. We value them. She can keep the rest. ICE is sending them back, and she doesn’t want them. If they were so great, she’d try to entice them home, not tell us to keep them.