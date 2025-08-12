Zohran Mamdani Is Using Trump Hate to Promote Himself in NYC

The Communist Democrat nominee for mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani launched a five-borough tour “against Trump” on Monday to use the Trump hate to his advantage. He says the president will harm New York City and he is the person to lead the vanguard.

He’s also tying opponents Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa to Trump, adopting a classic Democrat general election playbook by casting two fellow Democrats and the GOP nominee as the president’s favored picks.

He has Islamic Fascist Linda Sarsour and the mayor who is ruining London Saddiq Khan as advisors. He is also working with jihadist protesters in New York City.

Mamdani’s responding to Trump using the National Guard to respond to crime in Washington, listing New York and Chicago among the cities that could be next in line. He’s appealing to the gangs, people who don’t follow the news, gullible people, and the radical Islamists.

It also follows a New York Times story about how Trump has talked with Cuomo as the president considers involving himself in the election. Cuomo has denied discussing the race with Trump.

“We see far too many parallels between Donald Trump and Andrew Cuomo, far too many stories that make clear that both administrations have been characterized by corruption, by a sense of impunity,” Mamdani told reporters Monday at the offices of influential labor union 1199SEIU, which endorsed Cuomo in the primary but is backing Mamdani in the general election.

The SEIU is a communist-controlled union.

Mamdani is quite the wheeler dealer.