MI Sen. Slotkin’s Dangerous Rhetoric Against President Trump

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Bo Snerdley – James Golden – is right when he says the following is “very dangerous rhetoric.” This is very dangerous rhetoric from the angry partisan Rep. Elissa Slotkin. She is churning up the hate as Democrats do.

“The debate now among Democrats is, how do you answer the following question,” she said. Is Donald Trump, an existential threat to democracy in his second term, or is Donald Trump’s second term, bad, but like his first term, survive. Survivable if we just wait it out. Right. And I just want you to know, from your Senator, as someone who sits in that room on your behalf. I am in camp number one. He is an existential threat to democracy.”

She says this knowing his life is in grave danger. What kind of person does this for political gain?

She seems like an existential threat to American children.

Nonstop hate from the Democrat Communist Party.

