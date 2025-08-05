Al Green Is Going to Impeach Trump Again – “Bring Him Down”

By
M Dowling
-
2
19

You can’t make up jokes like this. Al Green says President Trump will be impeached again because he has to be brought down. Who elected this guy?

He at least said he won’t bring his down physically.

Green claimed it’s over his “bigotry.” If he’s talking about redistricting, he’s really off-base. Four of the five districts that would be created will be Hispanic.

All this guy does is call for Trump’s impeachment.

