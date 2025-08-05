Al Green Is Going to Impeach Trump Again – “Bring Him Down”

You can’t make up jokes like this. Al Green says President Trump will be impeached again because he has to be brought down. Who elected this guy?

He at least said he won’t bring his down physically.

Green claimed it’s over his “bigotry.” If he’s talking about redistricting, he’s really off-base. Four of the five districts that would be created will be Hispanic.

All this guy does is call for Trump’s impeachment.

Al Green still pissed about this. https://t.co/vfrjcjJFyE — Mr.Ineffable (@MisterIneffable) August 5, 2025

Oh look, it's Al Green, still living in his fantasy world where impeachment is a magical solution to all his problems. Newsflash, buddy: Trump’s already back in the White House, and your little temper tantrum isn’t going to change a thing. Maybe focus on why your own party’s a… — H (@onelifeitizz) August 5, 2025

@RepAlGreen why don't you focus on your own party? It's a dumpster fire and an embarrassment. — Occamsrazor (@Occamsrazor393) August 5, 2025

Hopefully the republicans are gerrymandering his seat out as well. Another complete useless person in congress. — Ryan (@ryano3232_ryan) August 5, 2025