MI Speaker: We “Must Destroy the Idea of America”

A speaker at the People’s Conference for Palestine, which was a conference for terrorists and communists that took place in Michigan, told the audience to destroy the idea of America.

He really means to destroy America, but uses carefully chosen words.

No one is talking about it except Laura Loomer and Stu Smith perhaps a few others but the media is not picking it up. They don’t care about Americans.

Is anyone investigating these people or spying on them since they’re terrorists? They want to destroy America and they’re right out in the open. These radicals are brazen now because we don’t do anything about them. Americans have become complacent and apathetic. That’s how the Romans were before they fell. We’re heading down the same path only a lot faster than they did.

At the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit, Michigan last weekend, Sachin Peddada, a PhD student and organizer with “Progressive International”, declared the U.S. “an evil country” and urged activists to “destroy the idea of America in Americans’ heads.” This kind of… pic.twitter.com/264iI4n6yz — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 6, 2025

I already posted the video of the woman who stood next to him. She talked about sabotage the US military supply chains. I found that chilling.