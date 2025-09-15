Michael Savage: Something’s Wrong With the FBI Story About the Killer

Michael Savage doesn’t believe the story the FBI is telling us about Charlie Kirk’s killer. He wants to know where the gun was when Tyler Robinson jumped off the roof.

He said something is wrong with the story since the video of the killer jumping off the roof appears to show him without the gun.

I don’t see a gun in the photo. The killer took the shot and ran, and he ran fast.

Someone put it in the woods which he ran through during his escape. The FBI said he did.

People don’t trust the FBI no matter who is in charge at this point. However, Democrats are demanding a hearing with FBI Director Kash Patel and we will hopefully get some answers. We might not since Democrats usually just want to embarrass Republicans as opposed to getting answers.

I don’t think Kash Patel will play us as Christopher Wray did.

Kash made an amateurish error when he said “we got him,” and it was an old gadfly Democrat who shows up at these things to create a scene if he can. The man told police he did it and should be charged with obstruction. It kept law enforcement from catching the killer right away as he fled. Then they arrested another man who wasn’t involved. The police work seemed to rely on responses to a roommate and the father turning the killer, Tyler Robinson, into the police.

There are also concerns that no one in the FBI or DoJ is arresting and charging anyone for much of anything. All we get are investigations. Granted, their jobs are overwhelming with hundreds of lawfare suits thanks to the ACLU and Trump having his nominees blocked.

It’s also possible the appointees are in over their head.

