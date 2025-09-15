Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Left Behind a Note, “Clearly Leftist”

Utah governor Spencer Cox said the suspected assassin of Charlie Kirk left behind a note. He confirmed reports that the suspect held leftist political views. Cox is woke so if he says it, it must be bad.

“Clearly a leftist ideology,” Cox told NBC’s Meet the Press. At one point, he said he “may have” left a note.

I appreciate Gov. Cox giving us this information and stopping the rumors.

WATCH: To Dana Bash’s TOTAL dismay, Utah Governor Spencer Cox just CONFIRMED that Charlie Kirk’s assassin was indoctrinated by leftist ideology. Her expression throughout the clip says it all. She was not happy he confirmed that on her show. Cox also revealed that official… pic.twitter.com/TnExqTrRfO — Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) September 14, 2025

However, he is woke who was a nut about extreme lockdowns, use of pronouns, allowing foreigners to invade Utah, and calling conservatives derogatory names. He’s a liberal pretending to be a Republican. He has defamed Charlie since he died.

I’m glad that Warroom is making sure that people understand that @GovCox (self proclaimed pronouns he/him) is woke We are where we are bc of weak Republicans like Cox who play patty cake with leftists who turn around and target conservatives. pic.twitter.com/1VhUylB633 — GOUD Maragani (@goud4utah) September 13, 2025

On CNN’s State of the Union, Cox said the information about the suspect’s views “comes from the people around him, his family members and friends.”

Cox confirmed that the suspect left behind a note, but said it is still being processed for accuracy and verification. The information will be in the charging documents.

Clarification of What They Now Know

He confirmed what we all know now, that the suspect’s partner is transgender. He added that Robinson’s roommate who was also a “romantic partner” and is “a male transitioning to female.”

“I can say that he has been incredibly cooperative. This partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening,” Cox said.

So, now we know the partner, Mr. Twiggs was likely courageous and doing the right thing. However, in private, investigators told Axios he is a person of interest as we reported.

Cox added that the radicalization appeared to occur after he dropped out of the Utah university. He was doing a lot of gaming and friends confirmed that there was kind of a deep dark Internet, Reddit culture and those other dark places where this person was going that run deep. “You saw that on the casings… the memeification that is happening in our society today?

Cox would probably like to silence the right.

Did Tyler have accomplices in those deep, dark places? This leftist culture is terrifying. If these people win with propaganda and violence, they will take our freedoms away.

Robinson himself is not cooperating with authorities.

Cox had said that in addition to anti-fascist references on the casings, he made a trolling reference to the furry subculture and another for a move in the video game “Hell Drivers 2.”

Sentinel already reviewed the other quotes such as “Catch this, Fascist.” And the other one about the Italian anti-fascism song which is apparently very popular in transgender and other leftist circles. It reportedly has very deep significance for today’s left wing cultures that cannot be underestimated which was originally reported as mostly insignificant as leftist media downplayed it.

Robinson Had a Future

Robinson has two younger brothers and his parents have been married for 25 years. His family seemed to take some very nice vacations if one considers his mother’s social media page. Tyler was an honor roll student who scored in the 99th percentile nationally on standardized tests. He received a prestigious academic scholarship to college and only went for one semester. Currently, he is enrolled as a third year student in an electrical apprentice program.

It seems Robinson was gay and this is the evil way he dealt with it. Robinson is sick.

He threw it all away to murder an innocent man who has been nothing but maligned by the corrupt media and Democrats. Everything they say about Charlie Kirk, and I do mean everything, is a complete lie. Unfortunately, people who don’t know him or listen to him would have no idea who he really is. That’s why the media lies.

Spencer Cox is trying to spread the blame to right and left, a cute trick the left devised when it’s so obviously a leftist problem they can’t cover up. Spencer might be guilty in Charlie’s death but the right isn’t. This was strictly leftist guilt.

UNITY? Gov Cox is demanding we unify and accept our responsibility in the attacks in Trump and Charlie, meanwhile Democrat states can’t be bothered to lower their flags to half staff. https://t.co/80epIaD8lr pic.twitter.com/PncxpbMjB0 — @amuse (@amuse) September 15, 2025