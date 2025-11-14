Middle Class Families in California Pay $30K Extra for Nothing

The following notice is from Carl De Maio of Reform California. Middle class families making $130,000, which isn’t much in California, pay a cost of California penalty of $29,753 compared to the rest of the nation.

They pay for freeloaders and socialists from around the world, and have put them in positions of power. Even when President Trump cuts these benefits, California will continue to pay for them with other people’s money.

A bombshell report from the Transparency Foundation calculates the total higher costs paid by Californians versus national averages – and lays the blame for higher costs on California politicians for costly mandates and negligent policies, De Maio says.

The study reveals that a typical middle-class family of three earning $130,000 faces a shocking “Cost of California” penalty of $29,753.16 compared to if they paid national averages in each category. Worse, that same family ends up running an annual deficit of $32,391 versus just $2,637.84 if their costs were simply benchmarked to the national average in each category.

The Annual Transparency Report

Middle Class Household Income: $130,000

Average Income Taxes: $42,813

Middle Class Family Total Net Income: $87,187/year or $7,265.58/month

Total monthly cost of living in California: $9,964.83

Total monthly cost of living if paying national averages: $7,485.40

Annual expected shortfall for Middle Class Family from living in California: -$32,391.00

Annual expected shortfall for Middle Class Family if paying national averages: -$2,637.84

Net “Cost of California” in 2024: $29,753.16

The Cost of California report documented the following cost penalty in each category:

Housing Costs: 124% for homeowners; 50% for renters

Gas Costs: $1.38 per gallon higher, 50% more on average

Food Costs: 27% higher for grocery bill

Water Costs: 48% higher

Healthcare Costs: 5% higher for health insurance

State and Local Taxes: 45% higher

Childcare: 51% higher

Electricity Costs: 101% higher

Car Insurance: 20% higher

The only category showing a cost benefit was homeowners insurance — which was 32% lower than the national average.

This is what happens when you invite communists and socialists in from around the world without any vetting, and then put them into high-level political positions. Then let a failed politician rist to the governship.