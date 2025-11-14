Michelle Obama Blames White People for Straightening Her Hair

Michelle Obama thinks black people have to straighten their hair because white people force them into it. Black people can’t even swim because of it, according to her.
They are trapped in the straight standards. They can ‘t swim or go to the gym because they are afraid their hair will curl.
No one is making them. It’s absurd.
Lots of white people have curly hair but when they put it in braids, black people scream “appropriation.”
White people can’t win. Michelle thinks she’s more important she is. No one cares how she wears her hair.
Michelle Obama: Whites are “trapping black people” in “hair standards” that harm their capability to do work pic.twitter.com/F5S9RLugSt
So tired of this insufferable grifting knob. Build a bridge, get over it, then pound sand.
Well, as far as I am concerned the dude can go back to a fro wig.
He’s such a “today” woman.
It is little known that when she was in high school, she had a hairdresser and clothes designer making house calls. She could have made herself look however she wanted.
And, she avoided having black friends, she hung out with white friends. She shunned black people, other than the Jesse Jackson family, because they were rich.
Big Mike is a con’t.