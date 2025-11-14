Michelle Obama Blames White People for Straightening Her Hair

By
M Dowling
-
5
15
Why is her hair straight in this sit-down? Did she do it for white people?

Michelle Obama thinks black people have to straighten their hair because white people force them into it. Black people can’t even swim because of it, according to her.

They are trapped in the straight standards. They can ‘t swim or go to the gym because they are afraid their hair will curl.

No one is making them. It’s absurd.

Lots of white people have curly hair but when they put it in braids, black people scream “appropriation.”

White people can’t win. Michelle thinks she’s more important she is. No one cares how she wears her hair.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
33 seconds ago

So tired of this insufferable grifting knob. Build a bridge, get over it, then pound sand.

0
Reply
tnt
tnt
1 hour ago

Well, as far as I am concerned the dude can go back to a fro wig.

1
Reply
KJ Arnett
KJ Arnett
1 hour ago
Reply to  tnt

He’s such a “today” woman.

1
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
2 hours ago

It is little known that when she was in high school, she had a hairdresser and clothes designer making house calls. She could have made herself look however she wanted.

And, she avoided having black friends, she hung out with white friends. She shunned black people, other than the Jesse Jackson family, because they were rich.

0
Reply
tnt
tnt
1 hour ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

Big Mike is a con’t.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz