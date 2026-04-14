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Mike Pence’s Former Deep State Operative Is Running for Congress on the TDS

By
M Dowling
-
1
22

According to NBC News, Olivia Troye, a former counter terrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who left the White House in 2020 and became a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that she’s running for Congress as a Democrat.

She is positioning herself as “a proud Democrat” and “MAGA’s top enemy,” according to her announcement, someone who has “faced countless death threats from MAGA.”

The new weird-shaped district favors Democrats. However, the field is crowded and includes former radical Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s wife, Dorothy.

This is the woman who was advising Mike Pence. Is anyone surprised?

She’s running on the TDS syndrome ticket. She is an ally of Norm Eisen and is deep state. Troye partnered with Cassidy Hutchinson who told fantastical stories under oath on the J6 Stalinesque panel.

Troye is a complete fraud, still talking about the J6 lies. She was a J6 insurrectionist.

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