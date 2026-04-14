Mike Pence’s Former Deep State Operative Is Running for Congress on the TDS

According to NBC News, Olivia Troye, a former counter terrorism adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who left the White House in 2020 and became a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, announced Tuesday that she’s running for Congress as a Democrat.

She is positioning herself as “a proud Democrat” and “MAGA’s top enemy,” according to her announcement, someone who has “faced countless death threats from MAGA.”

The new weird-shaped district favors Democrats. However, the field is crowded and includes former radical Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s wife, Dorothy.

This is the woman who was advising Mike Pence. Is anyone surprised?

She’s running on the TDS syndrome ticket. She is an ally of Norm Eisen and is deep state. Troye partnered with Cassidy Hutchinson who told fantastical stories under oath on the J6 Stalinesque panel.

I’ve seen firsthand the chaos inside Donald Trump’s administration. And I’ve seen firsthand how his extreme plans are hurting Virginia’s families. I won’t sit by any longer. So today, I’m launching my campaign for Congress. I’m going to fight like hell to undo the harm that… pic.twitter.com/aXcU4nQMGE — Olivia Troye (@OliviaTroye) April 14, 2026

Troye is a complete fraud, still talking about the J6 lies. She was a J6 insurrectionist.

Deep state operative Olivia Troye said that no one is above the law. She means no MAGA Republican or Trump supporter is above the law. Her partner in crime Norm Eisen has been above the law for ten years. Olivia’s other partner in crime, Cassidy Hutchison, was under oath when… pic.twitter.com/OYxxq9rVwu — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) January 25, 2026

Norm Eisen knows looney tunes judge Luttig and deep stater Olivia Troye who was a plant in the WHO and was part of the real J6 conspiracy. Also, this is Norm and pathological liar Michael Cohen in January 2024 essentially saying that republicans were spreading disinformation by… pic.twitter.com/oEzwpxehz7 — The Researcher (@listen_2learn) November 30, 2024