A new round of in-person talks between the United States and Iran could come as early as this week. Two sources provided NBC News with the information. President Trump said on Monday that Iran was eager to engage in peace talks. Trump told the NY Post that a new round of in-person talks between the United States and Iran could take place in two days.

The U.S. asked Iran during the marathon talks in Islamabad for a 20-year suspension of uranium enrichment, an NBC source said.

Iran agreed to three to five years, which Trump has said is not acceptable, a second source has said.

The U.S. has also asked Iran to remove highly enriched uranium from the country, but Iran agreed to a “monitored process of down blending,” which is a process by which more dangerous, highly enriched uranium is mixed with natural or less potent uranium to create a less potent material, according to the second person familiar with the ongoing negotiations. Trump said in an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday that there could be an update on U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan within days.

“You should stay there, really, because something could be happening over the next two days, and we’re more inclined to go there,” Trump said in the interview, according to the Post.

Israel and Lebanon are also holding talks with Secretary Marco Rubio in attendance.

Only NBC News could only find problems with declining oil prices and rising stock prices. According to them, the oil price decline could be due to a slowdown in economic growth.

NBC News says the market rewards high gas prices, a shaky labor market, and marching inflation.

All of those things are temporary due to the war. Most people believe that stocks are rising due to a combination of bargain buying, strong corporate earnings, AI-driven optimism, easing bond yields, and improving investor sentiment amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

It comes after talks led by Vice President JD Vance in Pakistan over the weekend failed to reach a peace agreement to end the war.

The U.S. asked Iran during the marathon talks in Islamabad for a 20-year suspension of uranium enrichment, the second person said. Iran agreed to three to five years, which Trump has said is not acceptable, the second person said. The U.S. has also asked Iran to remove highly enriched uranium from the country, but Iran agreed to a “monitored process of down-blending,” which is a process by which more dangerous, highly enriched uranium is mixed with natural or less potent uranium to create a less potent material, according to the second person familiar with the ongoing negotiations.

Israel and Lebanon are also holding talks with Secretary Marco Rubio in attendance.

NBC News Wants You to Be Miserable

Only NBC News could find problems with declining oil prices and rising stock prices.They say oil prices could be coming down due to a decline in economic growth. NBC News also says the market rewards high gas prices, a shaky labor market, and marching inflation.

All of those things are temporary due to the war. Most people believe that stocks are rising due to a combination of bargain buying, strong corporate earnings, AI-driven optimism, easing bond yields, and improving investor sentiment amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties.