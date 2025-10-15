Militias in Gaza & Trump’s Stern Warning to Hamas

By
M Dowling
-
1
13

There is a lot of infighting in Gaza, but President Trump said two violent gangs were destroyed and he doesn’t have a problem with that. He also issued a stern warning to Hamas.

The People’s Army – Forces of Northern Gaza, led by Ashraf al-Mansi, announced on October 14, 2025, that it has taken control of significant territories in northern Gaza following Israeli withdrawals, pledging to protect returning residents and warning Hamas against interference. The group has boosted recruitment and held a military parade amid a power vacuum.

Some are concerned that the militia is tied to Israel. Others say the militia is believed to have ties to the Doghmush clan and historical leanings towards jihadism.

Gazans appear to want no militias.

Trump issued a strong warning to Hamas: disarm now or be disarmed. “If they don’t disarm? We will disarm them… it will happen QUICKLY and perhaps VIOLENTLY.”

1 Comment
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
8 minutes ago

How about Israel protect its border, instead of instigating an international crisis, and bombing in every direction?

0
Reply
