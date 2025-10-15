Meta Removes FB ICE-Tracking Page That Makes ICE the Hunted

Meta has removed a Facebook page used to track the presence of immigration agents at the request of the Department of Justice, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X that “following outreach” from the DOJ, Facebook removed a “large group page” that was being used to target ICE officials.

“The wave of violence against ICE has been driven by online apps and social media campaigns designed to put ICE officers at risk just for doing their jobs,” Bondi continued. “The Department of Justice will continue engaging tech companies to eliminate platforms where radicals can incite imminent violence against federal law enforcement.”

These people were hunting ICE agents and now that Mexican cartels, Antifa, gangs have joined forces, putting bounties of up to $50,000 on agents, it is critical that this is stopped.

Meta said in a statement that the group “was removed for violating our policies against coordinated harm.”

It’s against the Facebook rules to out the undercover status of “law enforcement, military, or security personnel if the content contains the agent’s name, their face or badge.”

Meta is the latest tech company to restrict tools used to track ICE agents on its platform. Earlier this month, Apple and Google blocked downloads of phone apps that flag sightings of U.S. immigration agents, just hours after the Trump administration demanded that one particularly popular iPhone app be taken down.

The radicals who want to harm or kill ICE agents say the apps are their constitutional First Amendment right.

“ICE Sighting-Chicagoland” was one of the pages removed.

While a Facebook group for ICE sightings in Chicago does appear to have been taken down, as of Tuesday evening, dozens of other groups, some with thousands of members, remained visible on Facebook.

Many of the radicals attacking ICE are illegal aliens. The media and Democrat leaders have come down on the side of the rioters and criminals.

According to The Washington Examiner, left-wing groups are teaching Antifa tactics in Chicago.

A Chicago-based activist group calling itself Chicago Listener uses Facebook to push violent tactics against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

According to new reporting, the group’s social media posts have shared step-by-step images showing how to make homemade spike strips from garden hoses and nails to “stop ICE vehicles.” Other comments under the posts suggested throwing oil, paint-filled ornaments, or glass at federal agents’ cars — and even spray-coating ICE windshields from a distance.

One post called a recent video of a vandalized ICE vehicle “love to see it,” while urging followers to “fight back.” Another post promoted tutorials on disabling tear gas canisters and repelling police crowd-control measures — methods often linked to prior Antifa and BLM riots.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez confirmed that the city is tracking multiple social accounts promoting similar attacks, calling the trend “organized” and “funded from unknown sources.” He urged federal authorities to take action, warning that violent strategies once seen in 2020 riots are “coming back stronger.”