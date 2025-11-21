Minnesota Taxpayers Fund Al-Shabaab

Investigative journalists Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo published a bombshell report in City Journal. It describes how massive welfare fraud in Democrat-run Minnesota was mostly laundered through networks in the state’s Somali community. Then it was sent back to Somalia. Some of those funds ultimately ended up in the hands of the terror group Al-Shabaab.

In many cases, the fraud was allegedly perpetrated by members of Minnesota’s sizeable Somali community.

One confidential source said: “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.”

Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services program was supposed to help the poor, handicapped and elderly but before it was even fully realized, the price tag was $2.6 million. It skyrocketed to $104 million very quickly and is growing.

They were supposed to be Feeding our Future and were actually feeding their own decadent lifestyles instead.

The fraudsters leveraged their growing political influence to cultivate close ties with Minnesota’s elected officials.

“This is not an isolated scheme,” Thompson, the U.S. attorney, said in a press release. “From Feeding Our Future to Housing Stabilization Services and now Autism Services, these massive fraud schemes form a web that has stolen billions of dollars in taxpayer money. Each case we bring exposes another strand of this network.”

If politicians aren’t going to provide adequate oversight, they shouldn’t be giving them our taxpayer dollars.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the close links between the Somali-American community in Minnesota and Islamic terror groups abroad.

Maybe people should not vote for Tim Walz and the other Minnesota politicians who are ruining the state?

Read the article at City Journal.