Mamdani’s Candidate for State Assembly Is a Radical Lunatic

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani endorsed Palestinian American radical Aber Kawas for state assembly in Queens. A New York Daily News correspondent was privy to the information during a closed-door Democratic Socialists of America meeting. It’s the first time an incoming mayor has put his thumb on the scale in the local race.

Kawas had suggested that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a “manifestation of America’s historic wrongs. The system of capitalism and racism and white supremacy etcetera dash and Islamophobia dash have all been used to colonize lands, to take resources from other people and so this is a long trajectory and we’re just seeing the manifestations of that continuation with 911,” said in a clip shared by social media influencer Drew Pavlou below.

“The idea we have to apologize for a terror attack that a couple of people did and then there is no apology or reparations for genocides and for slavery, et cetera – is something I find reprehensible,” she added.

No one’s asking her or anyone to apologize for what other radicals did. We are asking them to stop playing the victim and coming to our country and trying to make us into them. Muslims who come here to assimilate do great.

Why are Democrats allowing these anti-American freaks to run as Democrats?

Proof that Aber Kawas defended convicted Al Qaeda financiers and synagogue bomb plotters You can read her Tumblr here https://t.co/xukEWJdeGa Somebody archive it before she takes it down pic.twitter.com/mhAjSzo39y — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) November 18, 2025

She is a stupid woman if she believes what she is saying. Kawas has memorized all the talking points. The idiot wants reparations for slavery.