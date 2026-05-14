Miss. Gov. Won’t Unseat Tyrant Bennie Thompson This Year

Governor Tate Reeves doesn’t believe there is enough time to redraw the Mississippi congressional districts by November, but he promises they will be redrawn by 2027. He said Bennie Thompson’s reign of terror will end. Fox News reported that Mississippi has dozens of redrawn maps ready to eliminate Bennie’s seat, but that doesn’t seem to be the problem.

He said it would potentially invalidate its primary results and make Republican areas more competitive by adding more Democratic voters, according to The Guardian.

Furthermore, he said, redrawing the maps this month—more than two months after the state’s party primary election—could have set a precedent for other states to invalidate their primary results, potentially putting Republican congressional seats at risk, The Guardian said.

Reeves said he had been anticipating a ruling like this from the conservative-majority Supreme Court in Washington.

It Is Legal and Possible to Do It Now

State Auditor Shad White said it is legally possible to redistrict.

White, a rising star in the GOP following his major anti-fraud and waste investigations, said that Thompson is “the worst congressman in America” and the state’s map favoring him must be dealt with promptly.

“Among Mississippians, normal taxpayers, Bennie Thompson is incredibly unpopular,” White said in an exclusive Fox News Digital interview on Wednesday.

Reeves Promises the Tyrant’s Days Are Numbered

“Understand something — that maybe while it may be in the best interest of individual politicians in Mississippi to talk about congressional redistricting, what happens in Mississippi doesn’t happen in a vacuum,” he said.

Reeves also noted efforts to eventually unseat the state’s only Democrat, Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.).

“What I will tell you is the tenure of Congressman Bennie Thompson, reigning terror on the 2nd Congressional District, is over. It is not a question of if; it is a question of when,” Reeves said.

Thompson, of Impeachment and J6 Star Chamber fame, said on Monday that he will “fight against any effort to redraw my congressional district.”

Mississippi already has ‘dozens’ of redrawn maps ready to eliminate Democrat Bennie Thompson’s seat — and every single one gives all four congressional districts a Trump margin of 15 points or higher. But Gov. Tate Reeves just pulled the plug on a special session that would have… pic.twitter.com/gAkv9r4eiL — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 14, 2026

Here is Bennie threatening Civil War.