Kamala Harris Calls for Taking Down the Constitutional Process

As reported earlier, Democrats seek one-party rule, and we have a good idea how they’d use their power. Kamala Harris solidified that goal with her latest statements. She highlighted her desire to destroy the Constitution.

Take these new Democrats seriously. They are serious.

Harris, whose father, Donald Harris, was a communist economist at Stanford University, has many Jamaican Marxists in her family. She advocates numerous communist agenda items, but her latest is probably her worst. She brazenly, and using a phony Black American accent, called for stacking the court, making DC and Puerto Rico states, and eliminating the electoral college.

Harris frames destroying the Constitution as a way to stop red states from allegedly cheating.

She calls justices “liars” without any evidence and adds that Democrats have to “play to win.” “Fascisty” is euphemistic for what she wants. The people didn’t nominate her, and now she wants to win by cheating and tearing down the entire Constitution.

A losing presidential candidate calling for the end of the constitutional process for selecting a President feels awfully fascisty https://t.co/gVRA5p0nJe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 14, 2026

As Speaker Johnson said, Democrats have mini-Mamdani’s running for office across the country. They are “moving away from the Constitution to a communist utopian ideology.”

“The way I describe it in summary is that there are little ‘mini Mamdanis’ popping up all around the country, okay? And they’re openly avowing socialist Marxist ideology. This is something that we have never seen before in American history. The Tea Party reset in the Republican Party was about fiscal responsibility. This is about moving away from a constitutional republic to a communist, utopian ideology. And that’s a dangerous thing for the future of the country. The problem we have is the insurgent left; the far left has all the energy, excitement, and money in the Democratic Party. This is not our father’s Democratic Party anymore. They’re going far, far left, and no one’s there to stop it. And that’s a dangerous thing.”

A great example is El-Sayed. He’s a communist Islamist.

80-7. Brutal. The future of the Democrat Party is as far-left as one can get. https://t.co/v49NQSDxFA — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) May 12, 2026

Here is El Sayed:

The Democrat running for U.S. Senate out of Michigan, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, was calling for violence against Republicans, saying, “If they go low, we don’t go high. We take ‘em to the mud and choke ‘em out!” Democrats are clearly the party of violence! pic.twitter.com/pcWAgDJ09d — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) May 11, 2026

The Communicators of the Left

We have ugly Bolsheviks drumming up anger and hate. This vulgar woman threatens Democrats who don’t want conservatives dead.

She has a massive audience.

Welch represents the views of the vast majority of leftists. Some are just willing to say it out loud. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 28, 2025

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the Turkish anchor baby who calls for the death of capitalists.

Hasan Piker: “KiII the motherf*ckers. Let the streets soak in their red, capitalist bIood!” 3 days ago, the NYT promoted him pic.twitter.com/vx8kPFuAn8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 26, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has a brother who is just as delightful as Hakeem. Now that Democrats have convinced people it’s evil to be white and all white people are supremacists, it’s easy to take the next step. Using Antifa’s favorite slogan, “by any means necessary,” he calls for people to become murderous John Browns. Brown was no hero. He was a killer, but the left likes to make him into a hero.

This is what he wants from Democrats:

In 1856, three years before his celebrated raid on Harpers Ferry, John Brown, with four of his sons and three others, dragged five unarmed men and boys from their homes along Kansas’s Pottawatomie Creek and hacked and dismembered their bodies as if they were cattle being butchered in a stockyard. Two years later, Brown led a raid into Missouri, where he and his followers killed a planter and freed eleven slaves. Brown’s party also absconded with wagons, mules, harnesses, and horses—a pattern of plunder that Brown followed in other forays. During his 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry, seventeen people died. The first was a black railroad baggage handler; others shot and killed by Brown’s men included the town’s popular mayor and two townsfolk.

That is what Hasan is calling for.

John Brown understood that only way to free America from the scourge of white supremacy was to get rid of white supremacists by any means necessary. He was right then. He is right now. https://t.co/4PrWGZaDlr — Hasan Kwame Jeffries (@ProfJeffries) May 9, 2026

They have never been good stewards of our tax money, but without a Constitution, can you imagine how they will be? After communist mayor Karen Bass let the Palisades burn down, she did nothing to get people permits to rebuild. The families who lost their homes still had to pay taxes on their homes, which were burned-out shells. Then she raised property taxes.

Graham Platner, who said he is a communist and sported a Nazi tattoo for 20 years, calls for a political revolution to overturn the government.

Maine Democrat Senate Candidate Graham Platner, who said violence with a gun is necessary to achieve change: “I do 100% believe that a political revolution is entirely necessary.” pic.twitter.com/FQd8K2MOtY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2026

Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi representative, plans to start a civil war. Hakeem Jeffries has also called for civil war.

Nothing to see here, folks. Just the former January 6 Chairman – Rep. Bennie Thompson – calling for an insurrection and second Civil War if Mississippi redraws him out of an unconstitutional congressional district. pic.twitter.com/03ci8eN5Zf — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) May 6, 2026

Jeffries wants to take over the courts.