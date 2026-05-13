Missouri Supreme Court Upholds New Congressional Map, SC Is Next

The Missouri Supreme Court and two lower court rulings should settle things for November’s election in Missouri. Two redistricting-related cases decided that the current 7R-1D map (HB 1, passed by the state legislature in September 2025) is a go for the 2026 midterm elections.

“The court heard oral argument in both cases on Tuesday morning and issued unanimous decisions in both cases on Tuesday afternoon, making it clear that courts are not political map-drawing commissions—and that referendum activists don’t get to suspend laws merely by dropping boxes of signatures at the secretary of state’s office,” wrote Susie Moore for Redstate.

The Missouri Supreme Court gave the Republicans one seat. The congressional map now shows a 7 Republican, 1 Democrat map. Let’s hope South Carolina comes through. They have RINOs in the Palmetto State.