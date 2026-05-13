Chinese Spy, the Democrat Mayor of Arcadia, Faces 10 Years in Prison

The mayor of Arcadia, California, has been charged in federal court with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Justice Department made the announcement on May 11. Eileen Wang, 58, of Arcadia, is charged via information with one count of acting in the United States as an illegal agent of a foreign government. Wang has agreed to plead guilty to the felony count, which comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

We are electing Chinese agents to political office in the United States. The dangerous candidates run as Democrats. Not a single Democrat has condemned her! The media hasn’t taken much of an interest.

The Justice Department reports:

“By her own admission, Eileen Wang secretly served the interests of the Chinese government,” said Assistant Director Roman Rozhavsky. “Let this serve as a clear warning. Individuals who act on behalf of foreign governments to influence our democracy will be identified, investigated, and brought to justice. Protecting the rule of law and the transparency of our democratic process remains at the core of the FBI’s mission, and we will continue working alongside our partners to safeguard the integrity of our elections and keep hostile actors from undermining the voices of the American people.”

From late 2020 through 2022, Wang and Yaoning “Mike” Sun, 65, of Chino Hills, California, worked at the direction and control of PRC government officials. They coordinated with U.S.-based individuals to promote the PRC’s interests by, among other things, promoting pro-PRC propaganda in the United States. Sun is serving a four-year federal prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in October 2025 to acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government.

Well well well would you look at this Disgraced California Democrat mayor who admitted to being a Chinese spy donated thousands of dollars to Congresswoman Judy Chu (D) Judy is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, one of the most powerful committees in Congress.… pic.twitter.com/H18VisJQPD — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 12, 2026

We have allowed millions of Chinese communist nationals to pour into the country. The communists are everywhere as a result. When Democrats opened the borders to communist nations, a lot more communists poured in. Many are here to infiltrate.

We appear to do nothing about their secret police stations in the country. It’s also worth noting that the Chinese Communists have long engaged in birth tourism.

Wang did not come into the country illegally, but many of her supporters might have.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Arcadia, California Mayor Eileen Wang (D) has just pleaded guilty to acting as an ILLEGAL CHINESE AGENT And she obtained elected office, in California. The Communists are EVERYWHERE, and California is a hotbed! She faces up to 10 years in prison, and was first… pic.twitter.com/OtviumzrIT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 11, 2026



The communists have infiltrated California. It’s likely they’ve infiltrated other blue states. Chinese people are a great people. However, Communists are not.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL — THE COMMUNISTS HAVE INFILTRATED CALIFORNIA: Mayor Eileen Wang (D) went full illegal CCP AGENT mode, taking directives from the People’s Republic of China on what to post on a fake news website Now she pleaded GUILTY and could face years up to 10 years in… pic.twitter.com/7PMTrxry0M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 12, 2026

They are conquering the US from within. Lily Tang has warned us of the soft power invasion for years. Democrats are moving toward communism. We need to worry.