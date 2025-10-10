MIT Rejects the Deal to Get Federal Funding

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is the first school to reject the Trump administration’s proposal that offered a select few universities preferential access to federal funds in exchange for agreeing to a set of demands.

Sally Kornbluth, president of the Cambridge-based school, wrote in a letter Friday to the Department of Education that MIT disagreed with a number of aspects of the proposal, arguing that it would restrict the institution’s freedom of expression and independence.

The compact was sent to nine schools last week. It asked universities to agree to a set of conditions such as freezing tuition and barring transgender people from using restrooms or playing in sports that align with their gender identities and capping international undergraduate student enrollment.

Kornbluth was especially opposed to having limits on foreign students.

“Signatories pledge to select those foreign students on the basis of demonstrably extraordinary talent, rather than on the basis of financial advantage to the university; to screen out students who demonstrate hostility to the United States, its allies, or its values; and to provide instruction in American civics to all foreign students,” the memo about the compact said.

