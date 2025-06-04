“Free Palestine” Is Now a Hamas Terror Movement

We have more Evidence that the “Free Palestine” movement is a Hamas-Hezbollah initiative. Perhaps it didn’t start that way or maybe it did, but it is now.

The NY Post has an exclusive report about one Tarek Bazrouk and his phone. He was part of a chat group getting updates directly from Hamas.

Tarek Bazrouk had direct ties to Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades terror wing. He had Hamas and Hezbollah messages on his phone celebrating the murder of Jews and destruction of America.

He punched a Jewish man, kicked a Jewish student in the stomach, and stole Israeli flags while ranting about Hitler. He now faces up to 30 years in prison. Hopefully, he serves 30.

This “Jew-hater,” who protested against Israel on Columbia University’s campus and contemplated setting a student on fire, allegedly had a direct link to Hamas’ deadly al-Qassam Brigades militant group, The Post revealed.

Tarek Bazrouk — awaiting trial after being indicted on three federal hate crimes against Jewish people — was “a member of a chat group that received regular updates from Abu Obeida,” the official spokesperson for the brigades, according to allegations in federal documents.

The accusation is the first evidence of an agitator receiving information directly from Hamas and taking action during protests on the university campus.

Bazrouk, 20, who was not a Columbia student, also frequently wore the green headband used by Hamas terrorists and boasted to friends about having relatives overseas who were part of the terror group, prosecutors claim in a letter filed with the court.

The Free Palestine movement isn’t about Palestinians. They could care less about them. It’s a Hamas anti-Israel, anti-Jew, anti-America movement. A lot of people are getting sucked in over the plight of the people. These terrorists exploit their own people.

We get Hamas propaganda from our own media daily. The Washington Post had to explain this past week that they put up a fake story about the IDF killing more than a dozen Gazans. It was completely fake. Right after that, another fake story went up claiming the same thing.

Bazrouk is a terrorist and he is violent. He is one of many. People should be alarmed, especially since they have joined forces with the communists in the USA, growing their movement.

Breaking| Tarek Bazrouk, 20, was arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple Jewish victims across NYC between April 2024 and January 2025. He targeted people displaying Israeli flags or Jewish symbols. Federal prosecutors say his phone contained antisemitic messages, support for… pic.twitter.com/bZMZTB5F3L — Dr. Fundji Benedict (@Fundji3) May 12, 2025

