KJP’s New Book Will Straighten Out…Wait for It…Disinformation

KJP, who thought it a privilege to lie for Joe Biden for four years, wrote a book on how to protect democracy. She was good at protecting the dementia patient in the Oval Office. However, we don’t remember her protecting democracy.

“In an era of disinformation,” which she was dedicated to for years, KJP will lay out how to save democracy. She will tell us how to stop disinformation and move forward. Karine Jean-Pierre wants us to all be non-partisan independent thinkers — like her!

In her new book, which sounds like a real thriller, she will tell us how to move forward in a compassionate way.

Perhaps she means in the same way that she was compassionate when she covered up open borders and the criminals and terrorists pouring in.

Well, in all humility, she did say she was a “historic” figure.

Clown World now has a new book to put on its shelves.

The woman who gave lying for political gain all new meaning was as independent as toe fungus.

Self-proclaimed “queer historical figure” Karine Jean-Pierre has now left the Democrat party and is selling a book that no one will buy. pic.twitter.com/D4XzrgaZ5l — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) June 4, 2025

