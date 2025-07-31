More Winning: Brown University Settles with President Trump

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Brown University has agreed to pay out $50 million after the Trump administration cracks down on their racist policies, and will end acial quotas.

They won’t perform “gender-affirmimg care” on children, will keep men out of women’s spaces, and will takes steps to combat antisemitism.

This comes after Columbia University settled for $221 million. They want their taxpayer handouts back.

Harvard has also backed down.

They all have to settle. A lawsuit is useless in these cases – they have no case.

UCLA has also settled.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments