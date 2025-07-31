More Winning: Brown University Settles with President Trump

Brown University has agreed to pay out $50 million after the Trump administration cracks down on their racist policies, and will end acial quotas.
They won’t perform “gender-affirmimg care” on children, will keep men out of women’s spaces, and will takes steps to combat antisemitism.
This comes after Columbia University settled for $221 million. They want their taxpayer handouts back.
Harvard has also backed down.
They all have to settle. A lawsuit is useless in these cases – they have no case.
UCLA has also settled.
