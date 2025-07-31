The Arab World Wants Hamas to Lay Down Their Arms

In a historic first, all 22 members of the Arab League called on Hamas to lay down its arms and end its rule in Gaza.

The 22-member Arab League, the entire European Union and another 17 countries backed a declaration signed at a United Nations conference co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and France on Tuesday.

Despite public condemnations during this war, most Arab countries have been on Israel’s side and against Hamas since the start. They know how much danger they face from Hamas, a proxy of Iran and offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood. Both are existential threats to them.

The Brotherhood is the organization Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama pushed as a so-called legitimate group.

Where American Democrats and Western leaders like Macron in France and Starmer in the UK blame Israel, Arabs want Hamas gone.

Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the UAE helped defend Israel against Iranian missile and drone attacks last year. Some Arab countries have also provided other forms of military support to Israel during its war on Hamas, although these have been very much under the radar.

They still don’t love Israel.

The New York Declaration signed yesterday at the UN, which condemned Hamas, was also sharply critical of Israel for its conduct in the war and actions in the West Bank. The declaration was made during a ministerial-level conference led by France and aimed towards generating progress on a two-state solution at the UN General Assembly in September.

They have two states, Gaza and the West Bank. It’s made the situation much worse.

This war was always about annihilating the Jewish State. It’s a religious war and they want only Islam to survive. Another Palestinian state won’t work. When Clinton offered Arafat everything he wanted, he turned it down.