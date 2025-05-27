Morning News on Tuesday May 27, Including a Clown News Section

MORNING NEWS

Harvard’s on Suicide Watch

Donald Trump is going to cancel the remainder of Harvard’s government contracts. It hasn’t deterred Harvard.

For example, two radical Muslims who assaulted a Jewish student are now Harvard Divinity students.

The Jerusalem Post reported, “One of two Harvard students who assaulted a Jewish classmate during an anti-Israel protest in October 2023 has been appointed as class marshal by Harvard Divinity School at the upcoming graduation ceremony.

“This comes just three weeks after the other assailant was awarded a $65,000 Harvard Law School fellowship to work at the Council on American-Islamic Relations.”

Also, they only want Asian students from Asia, not the US. They seem to like communists a lot.

President Trump is getting in the way of their racism and love of the CCP.

To Israel: End it

President Trump wants the Gaza war to end and criticized Israel. Israel escalated the war.

President Trump said Friday that the United States would have the situation in Gaza “taken care of,” telling reporters that people were starving in the besieged Palestinian territory, echoing a warning that aid agencies have repeated for months.

“We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving,” the president told reporters.

The brief comments came as Mr. Trump concluded the final leg of a multi-day tour of Arab nations in the Middle East, including Qatar, which has been a key partner with the U.S. and Egypt in trying to broker a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Also, according to reports, Netanyahu is unhappy about an Iran deal. President Trump told him he will pursue it. They had a very heated exchange. However, Kristi Noem was just in Israel assuring them that the US will never accept a nuclear Iran.

Not Terrorism Soccer Parade Attack

Almost fifty people were injured when a car crashed into a soccer parade. It’s not being treated as terrorism.

The NY Times:

Almost 50 people were injured in the incident on Monday evening, which the British police are not treating as terrorism. The police moved quickly to announce that they had arrested the driver of the car, a 53-year-old white man from Britain, in an apparent move to stop the spread of misinformation.

At least 47 people were injured, including four children. Two, including a child, sustained serious injuries. A 53-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is believed to be the driver. The parade was celebrating Liverpool FC’s Premier League title win. pic.twitter.com/QgXU23ppJM — $olaire (@SolaireWTS) May 27, 2025

The Black Experience

Hopefully, it is now:

Bryan Cranston: “Just ask yourself, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America?”pic.twitter.com/LkMabwGbml — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) May 26, 2025

We want everyone to love the USA.

The Nashville Mayor

The mayor of Nashville, Freddie O’Connell, is now under congressional investigation for “aiding and abetting” illegal immigration in his city.

It was announced yesterday by Congressman Andy Ogles, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, that he will be subpoenaing documents from O’Connell’s office over an executive order and directives he’s giving city employees regarding ICE. The House Judiciary Committee will also be involved.

Oil Crazies Still a Problem

For some, the madness will never end.

Just Stop Oil climate zealot claims that, due to the “climate crisis”: “People are going to die of heat. They’re going to die of food shortages, and they’re going to die of fires.” On a scale of 0-10, how worried are you about any of those things actually happening? pic.twitter.com/UeQGJWpqpC — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) May 27, 2025

Jake Tapper continues the lie tour.

He wanted Biden to win, so he lied to himself https://t.co/0bGM6l2t4H — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) May 26, 2025

Tim Walz

Governor Tampon Tim, who said in 2020 that George Floyd spent his life helping people, dedicated Memorial Day to the drug dealing career criminal.

The day we are to remember fallen heroes who fought for his freedom to be an arse was dedicated to a criminal in Minnesota.



Shamed for doing his job?

Sen. Fetterman said he’s been shamed into coming to the Senate more consistently and his health has been weaponized.

Going Home

Thousands of Venezuelan migrants are taking One App home. NY Times is upset. They say it’s too dangerous for them.

Islam is a religion of peace and we are the problem?

Sadiq Khan says that Islam is religion of peace and real problem in West is Islamophobia. pic.twitter.com/Kf7AytFz9J — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 27, 2025

Peaceful Muslims in Texas:

This is Islam, and this is in Houston, Texas. pic.twitter.com/VqZlbU55UW — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) May 26, 2025

