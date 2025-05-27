The Lie They Tell to Disarm the USA

In order to convince Americans we must disarm, Democrats have included criminal and gang-related shootings in their incorrect definition of “mass shootings.”

We know they do it and we have new research from John Lott showing that if we do a better job fighting crime, we will rid our nation of most mass shootings.

A new dishonest survey titled “Exposure to Mass Shootings in the United States: A National Survey” was published in Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology (SPPE). It claims that approximately 6.95% of U.S. adults reported having been present at the scene of a mass shooting (18.37 million), and about 2.18% sustained injuries during such incidents (5.76 million).

​The beginning of the paper starts by stating: “Mass shootings, defined as incidents where 4 or more people are shot with a firearm, have become a significant public health concern in the US.”

But the survey questions have little relationship to that definition.

This discussion ignores the rest of the Congressional Research Service’s (CRS) definition, which excludes murders “attributable to any other underlying criminal activity or commonplace circumstance (armed robbery, criminal competition, insurance fraud, argument, or romantic triangle).”

The CRS notes that “a large percentage of those incidents were drug- and/or gang-related.” The survey questions also ignore the “public space” part of the definition.

If the proper definition is used, the total number of people injured (including attackers) would reach only 87,088 — 1.51% of the 5.76 million reportedly exposed. And since gun control activists argue that mass shootings have increased over time, applying a constant rate across all 44 years almost certainly overstates the actual number of people shot.

Professor John Lott calls it a bait-and-switch.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email