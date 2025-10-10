Mortgage Fraud Is Legal If You’re A Democrat?

When did lying on a mortgage application to defraud become legal? Apparently, it’s legal if Leticia James does it. That is what many in the media are telling their audiences.

In one case of possible fraud, James bought a house for her niece, Nikia Thompson, to live in. The home is in Virginia and James claimed on the forms that it was her primary residence while she was an attorney general in New York. To complete the picture, she appeared to be harboring a fugitive. Her niece was wanted by the law.

When Leticia James went after Donald Trump civilly, she claimed Mar a Lago was worth $18 million to 27.6 million. It was worth hundreds of millions of dollars. All the while, James was guilty of mortgage fraud.

Lying on a mortgage application is illegal and can be classified as mortgage fraud, which carries serious legal and civil consequences. It’s a federal offense.

It’s unethical and illegal, seemingly there is an exception. It’s not a crime when Democrats do it.

No. Most of us do not lie on our mortgage applications. It’s a crime. https://t.co/AsnKjcc3dj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 10, 2025

How does Erin Burnett go on air and lie like this? She has no core.