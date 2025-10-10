President Trump on “Some Strange Things Happening in China”

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he canceled his planned meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

“I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so,” Trump said.

Trump believes Beijing is becoming hostile. They are sending letters to countries around the world announcing new export controls on rare earth elements and other vital materials. It is unprecedented. Trump vowed to take countermeasures.

Rare earth minerals are critical to make chips, EVs, magnets and defense technology. If China does follow through, the global supply chains snap overnight. It’s not about trade. It’s a war of resources. Just as they held us hostage on drugs, they can hold us hostage on rare earth minerals.

@mikepillsbury on China’s trillion-dollar bluff: “Beijing is desperate — they panicked when tariffs hit 150%. Now they’re trying to pressure President Trump to condemn Taiwan’s independence.” “That won’t happen. This shows just how nervous China really is.” pic.twitter.com/EVqOaVJlzL — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 7, 2025

“Some very strange things are happening in China! They are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

“Nobody has ever seen anything like this but, essentially, it would ‘clog’ the Markets, and make life difficult for virtually every Country in the World, especially for China. We have been contacted by other Countries who are extremely angry at this great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere. Our relationship with China over the past six months has been a very good one, thereby making this move on Trade an even more surprising one.

China holding us captive;

“I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right! There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World ‘captive,’ but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time, starting with the ‘Magnets’ and, other Elements that they have quietly amassed into somewhat of a Monopoly position, a rather sinister and hostile move, to say the least. But the U.S. has Monopoly positions also, much stronger and more far reaching than China’s.

I have just not chosen to use them, there was never a reason for me to do so — UNTIL NOW! The letter they sent is many pages long, and details, with great specificity, each and every Element that they want to withhold from other Nations. Things that were routine are no longer routine at all. I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so. This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World.”

Trump said that there is no need to meet with Xi because the Chinese letters were “inappropriate.”

He said: “after three thousand years of bedlam and fighting, there is PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. I wonder if that timing was coincidental? Dependent on what China says about the hostile “order” that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move.

We hold the cards:

“For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two. I never thought it would come to this but perhaps, as with all things, the time has come. Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America. There are many other countermeasures that are, likewise, under serious consideration. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”