Most Americans Want Illegals Sent Home, Especially Criminals

As mayors and governors in Seattle, Portland, Chicago and New York plan insurrections to keep their criminal aliens and all their illegal aliens protected, most Americans want them shipped back home. Democrats don’t even have a majority of Democrats demanding they remain. However, ideology always wins over what Americans want.

A majority of Americans want non-criminal illegal aliens deported and 78% want criminal aliens removed.

The far-left New York Times poll asked 1,313 registered respondents if they approve of Trump’s policy of “Deporting immigrants living in the United States illegally back to their home countries.”

Fifty-four percent approved, including 38 percent who strongly approve.

But just 24 percent — or one-in-four — strongly disapprove of the opportunity program. That bloc includes 25 percent of independents, one percent of Trump voters, and 43 percent of voters who backed Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

The Harris Poll

Fifty-six percent of 2,413 registered voters support Trump’s policy of “Deporting all immigrants who are here illegally,” according to a October 1-2 poll by The Harris Poll and HarrisX.

Trump’s policy of “Deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have committed crimes” got 78 percent support, and 22 percent opposition.

Trump has correctly read the American people. They want to keep American sovereignty in tact.