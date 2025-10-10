The Firings Have Begun Over Schumer’s Shutdown

The firings have begun.

All the Republicans wanted was a clean bill for seven weeks so they could plan the appropriation bills. It goes much further then subsidies for Obamacare, which is failing by the way. They put $1.5 trillion in waste in a seven week bill that included hundreds of billions of dollars in healthcare for illegal aliens.

The Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought announced on Friday that the government has started firing federal workers as the government shutdown drags on.

On Friday, the White House budget chief posted on X: “The RIFs have begun.” This is ten days into the shutdown.

All Republicans wanted was a clean bill for seven weeks so they could plan the appropriation bills. The firings will cover all departments in HHS as one example of how it’s going.

Open the damn government, Democrats. Instead of that, they are planning to sue. It’s what their hardcore left members want. They figure they will win the PR war and that is all they care about. They’re using the employees as their human shields.