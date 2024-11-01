MSM Lies About Trump, Claiming He Wants to Execute Cheney

Donald Trump criticized warmonger Liz Cheney on Thursday, saying she hates him because he wants to end the wars. He said she’d feel differently of she was before a firing squad. The media took that and said he wanted to execute her.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said terrible things about Donald Trump, suggesting he is Hitler, Mussolini, a fascist, a clear and present danger, garbage, a threat to democracy, and that he is trying to overturn the Constitution. They say it even knowing people want to kill him.

However, Donald Trump can’t lash out at them.

The media is raging against him for his comments in a live discussion with Tucker Carlson on Thursday. He called Biden a “stupid bastard.” True, and Biden is corrupt. He called Harris a “sleaze bag.” She lies constantly and says awful things about him. Still, it would be better if he toned it down.

He’s mostly in hot water with the media, which hates him, because he tried to explain that Liz Cheney wouldn’t be such a warmonger if she faced the barrels of a barrage of guns. The media presented the story as “violent language,” taking it out of context.

At the event, Trump was asked whether it was strange to see Cheney campaign against him. The former Wyoming congresswoman has viciously opposed Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She has endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris, campaigning with her.

Trump called Cheney “a deranged person” and added, “But the reason she couldn’t stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. If it were up to her, we’d be in 50 different countries.”

NBC News said Cheney is his “perceived” foe. Utter nonsense. She is clearly out to get him.

In a lengthy explanation about Cheney, Trump said that the former congresswoman would be less of a “war hawk” if she was in a war herself with guns “trained on her face.”

“She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her,” Trump said. “Okay, let’s see how she feels about it. You know when the guns are trained on her face — you know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building,” Trump continued.

The MSM used to hate the warmongering Cheney. Now, they defend her.

Morning Joe nuts and Drudge claim he threatened to execute Cheney. No one hearing that thinks he wants to execute her. Listening to crazy Scarborough could make you crazy. He and his wife are crazy makers and pot stirrers. The entire media is jumping on this, taking it out of context to pretend he said something he didn’t say. Harris will undoubtedly jump on this if she hasn’t already.

