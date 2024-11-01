RFK Prayed to God & He Gave Him Trump, Gates Wants to Create an AI Religion

RFK Jr. prayed for 30 minutes every day for nearly two decades, and his prayer was special. “I asked God for 19 years to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children —

“–and in August, God sent me Donald Trump.”

RFK Jr. with a powerful statement: “I asked God for 19 years to put me in a position where I could end the chronic disease epidemic and bring health back to our children, and in August, God sent me Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/GlPje94O7C — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 1, 2024

Gates Wants an AI Religion or Something

Bill Gates says our religions will fade away and we need an almost new religion or philosophy to stay connected with each other. Let me guess, he’ll be god.

On the “Possible” podcast, co-hosted by LinkedIn co-founder and dishonest activist Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates insisted humanity would need a new religion or philosophy to cope with the reality of AI and the technological conquest of the world.

Gates believes the spiritual situation we are in with unbridled tech is coercing us into a one world religion. Gates, a Roman Catholic, appears he believes Artificial Intelligence can create a better god – and solve more problems -than the one currently worshipped by Christians.

He envisions some kind of perfect world that requires a different conception of gods and philosophies to lead their lives. He sees a world with endless money and no disease so we need a new god in an AI religion. We could worship AI as Gates suggests.

He sounds like a great Catholic (not).

I wonder how the orgies he dragged his ex-wife to fits in with the Catholic religion.

Bill Gates says AI will become so good at solving problems and creating attractive activities for humans to do that we need a new religion or philosophy to stay connected to one another pic.twitter.com/YXy0Ki14vh — Tsarathustra (@tsarnick) October 30, 2024