A Big Lie: MSM Claims Trump Wants to Execute Liz Cheney

Donald Trump criticized warmonger Liz Cheney on Thursday, saying she hates him because he wants to end the wars. The media, Harris, Cheney, and others took his comments at a rally with Tucker Carlson out of context. WaPo claimed Trump wanted to put Cheney in front of a firing squad.

What Trump did do is explain that Liz Cheney wouldn’t be such a warmonger if she was given a rifle and faced the barrels of a barrage of enemy guns. The media presented the story as Trump using “violent language.”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have said terrible things about Donald Trump, suggesting he is Hitler, Mussolini, a fascist, a clear and present danger, garbage, a threat to democracy, and that he is trying to overturn the Constitution. They say it even knowing people want to kill him.

Now Harris is claiming his rhetoric is violent, and he’s dangerous. Democrats run on sound bites, assuming people will believe them.

The Discussion And What Was Said

The media is raging against President Trump for his comments in a live discussion with Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

At the event, Trump was asked whether it was strange to see Cheney campaign against him. The former Wyoming congresswoman has viciously opposed Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She has endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris and is campaigning with her.

Trump called Cheney “a deranged person” and added, “But the reason she couldn’t stand me is that she always wanted to go to war with people. If it were up to her, we’d be in 50 different countries.”

NBC News said Cheney is his “perceived” foe. Utter nonsense. She is clearly out to get him.

The Actual Quote

In a lengthy explanation about Cheney, Trump said that the former congresswoman would be less of a “war hawk” if she was in a war herself if she was sent out with a rifle and had guns “trained on her face.”

“She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her,” Trump said. “Okay, let’s see how she feels about it. You know when the guns are trained on her face — you know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building,” Trump continued.

You don’t send someone out with a rifle if they’re heading for a firing squad. He clearly meant sending her out to war.

The MSM used to hate the warmongering Cheney. Now, they defend her.

Morning Joe and his wife and Drudge claim he threatened to execute Cheney. No one hearing that thinks he wants to execute her. Listening to crazy Scarborough could make you crazy. He and his wife are crazy makers and pot stirrers.

The entire media is jumping on this, taking it out of context to pretend he said something he didn’t say.

Correction: Article reworded for clarity.