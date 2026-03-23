MSM Paints Warmonger Lindsey as Maga; US & Tehran Are in “Good” Talks

Raw Story and other media are portraying Lindsey Graham as MAGA. No, he’s not. Graham is the opposite, and we are trying to exorcise him from the party. He speaks with President Trump every day and is a psycho warmonger. He should stop talking publicly since he makes things worse.

Graham appeared on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream, where he was asked about President Donald Trump’s threat to seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. Graham told Bream that he would advise Trump to take the island and “let the [Iranian] regime die.”

When Bream pressed Graham about whether the operation would involve American troops on the ground, his response was infuriating: “We took Iwo Jima. We can take Kharg Island,” Graham said.

Comparing Kharg to Iwo Jima was an example of Graham speaking stupidly.

“We lost 7,000 Marines, and 20,000 were wounded,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) posted on X.

Lindsey Graham on Kharg Island: “We did Iwo Jima. We can do this.” pic.twitter.com/JQJ5lZdvJ8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

No Bombing of Power and Energy Sites for Five Days