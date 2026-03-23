MSM Paints Warmonger Lindsey as Maga; US & Tehran Are in “Good” Talks

Raw Story and other media are portraying Lindsey Graham as MAGA. No, he’s not. Graham is the opposite, and we are trying to exorcise him from the party. He speaks with President Trump every day and is a psycho warmonger. He should stop talking publicly since he makes things worse.
Graham appeared on “Fox News Sunday” with host Shannon Bream, where he was asked about President Donald Trump’s threat to seize Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf. Graham told Bream that he would advise Trump to take the island and “let the [Iranian] regime die.”
When Bream pressed Graham about whether the operation would involve American troops on the ground, his response was infuriating: “We took Iwo Jima. We can take Kharg Island,” Graham said.
Comparing Kharg to Iwo Jima was an example of Graham speaking stupidly.
“We lost 7,000 Marines, and 20,000 were wounded,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) posted on X.
Lindsey Graham on Kharg Island: “We did Iwo Jima. We can do this.” pic.twitter.com/JQJ5lZdvJ8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026
No Bombing of Power and Energy Sites for Five Days
President Donald Trump has said the United States and Iran have held “productive conversations” over the weekend and that he will hold off military strikes against Iranian power and energy sites for five days.
Trump said he decided to postpone the threatened attacks based on the “tone and tenor” of the discussions.
“I AM PLEASE[D] TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST,” Trump wrote.
“BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WITCH (sic) WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS,” he continued.
Trump had threatened to strike Iranian power plants by Monday evening if the country did not allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen.
As of last week, Trump had said he wasn’t interested in pursuing a ceasefire with Iran.
“We could have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire,” he said Friday afternoon