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Democrats Continue Homeland Security Shutdown to Stop Deportations

By
M Dowling
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Democrats are working very hard to keep illegal aliens, including those who steal and kill, in the United States with their partial government shutdown. Homeland Security’s TSA agents, the Coast Guard, and cybersecurity are not getting paid. The Democrats admit, “We’re making people hurt.”

Democrats continue to delay negotiations with Republicans over the shutdown, and they have made dangerous demands to protect illegal immigrants.

The party has left America and Americans behind. We are in a war, and terrorists are in the country. Everyone knows there are sleeper cells in the country. Democrats don’t care because they prefer to please their communist base above all else.

Over 100,000 American families have missed paychecks, and millions of travelers across the country face disruptions. This is while the threats inside the country are extremely dangerous.

House Democrats are launching a Hail Mary push to effectively end the month-long shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. They funded all of its sub-agencies except ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

Money from the Big, Beautiful Bill is paying Border Patrol, CBP, and ICE due to the security issues. We are at war, and our enemies were let into this country by open-border Democrats. These same Democrats also won’t let the administration deport anyone. Democrats know that money is needed to deport some of the 15 to 20 million illegal aliens who have poured in. They essentially want to destroy the wins on the Big, Beautiful Bill. They want open borders and no deportations.

Democrats are feeling the heat as federal workers miss paychecks and DHS warns of airport closures. They hope their planned discharge petition will, at the very least, deflect blame onto Republicans.

Democrats continually delay negotiations to remain unaccountable. So far, their demands are to basically stop almost all deportations through their regulations.

“It’s not forcing any change,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). “In the meantime, we’re making people hurt. The long lines, that can’t make us more popular.”
“We’re on the right side on ICE, but not on the rest.”

The globalist Democrats are on the right side of nothing.

Globalist Democrats claim ICE is terrorizing people. It’s another one of their hoaxes. Hakeem Jeffries said it reveals that “the Republicans are willing to hold out on DHS in order to die on the hill of protecting the president’s mass deportation campaign.”

No, what it reveals is they want to stop deportations. Mass deportations haven’t even begun due to the leftist judges proudly put in place by the likes of Chuck Schumer and his comrades.

They want to make us hurt and don’t care if we get killed by terrorists.

Democrats are destroying airports and endangering us with the chaos. It has cost $2.5 billion in losses so far. All because they want the millions of new Democrats to remain in the country, criminals and all.

This way, they get to keep these new Democratic voters.

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