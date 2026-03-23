Democrats Continue Homeland Security Shutdown to Stop Deportations

Democrats are working very hard to keep illegal aliens, including those who steal and kill, in the United States with their partial government shutdown. Homeland Security’s TSA agents, the Coast Guard, and cybersecurity are not getting paid. The Democrats admit, “We’re making people hurt.”

Democrats continue to delay negotiations with Republicans over the shutdown, and they have made dangerous demands to protect illegal immigrants.

The party has left America and Americans behind. We are in a war, and terrorists are in the country. Everyone knows there are sleeper cells in the country. Democrats don’t care because they prefer to please their communist base above all else.

Over 100,000 American families have missed paychecks, and millions of travelers across the country face disruptions. This is while the threats inside the country are extremely dangerous.

House Democrats are launching a Hail Mary push to effectively end the month-long shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security. They funded all of its sub-agencies except ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

Money from the Big, Beautiful Bill is paying Border Patrol, CBP, and ICE due to the security issues. We are at war, and our enemies were let into this country by open-border Democrats. These same Democrats also won’t let the administration deport anyone. Democrats know that money is needed to deport some of the 15 to 20 million illegal aliens who have poured in. They essentially want to destroy the wins on the Big, Beautiful Bill. They want open borders and no deportations.

Democrats are feeling the heat as federal workers miss paychecks and DHS warns of airport closures. They hope their planned discharge petition will, at the very least, deflect blame onto Republicans.

Democrats continually delay negotiations to remain unaccountable. So far, their demands are to basically stop almost all deportations through their regulations.

“It’s not forcing any change,” said Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.). “In the meantime, we’re making people hurt. The long lines, that can’t make us more popular.”

“We’re on the right side on ICE, but not on the rest.”

The globalist Democrats are on the right side of nothing.

Globalist Democrats claim ICE is terrorizing people. It’s another one of their hoaxes. Hakeem Jeffries said it reveals that “the Republicans are willing to hold out on DHS in order to die on the hill of protecting the president’s mass deportation campaign.”

No, what it reveals is they want to stop deportations. Mass deportations haven’t even begun due to the leftist judges proudly put in place by the likes of Chuck Schumer and his comrades.

They want to make us hurt and don’t care if we get killed by terrorists.

Security lines are stretching into PARKING GARAGES in New Orleans. The Democrats’ DHS shutdown is causing major travel disruptions and leading to hundreds of passengers missing their flights completely. Enough is enough. https://t.co/e3FHaqM2hc — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 22, 2026

This chaos at American airports is a direct result of the Democrats’ DHS shutdown. Our TSA officers have now gone weeks without pay. Many can’t even afford gas to get to work. https://t.co/8oD1KzQPcf — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 22, 2026

Democrats are destroying airports and endangering us with the chaos. It has cost $2.5 billion in losses so far. All because they want the millions of new Democrats to remain in the country, criminals and all.

400+ TSA officers have quit.

$2.5 BILLION lost. Airports in chaos. Americans stuck in the fallout. All because of Democrats’ political games. Fund @DHSgov. Now. pic.twitter.com/W3tqbxq7Iy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 22, 2026

It’s time for Democrats to end their reckless DHS shutdown. https://t.co/BxuKIHzB7N — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 22, 2026

This way, they get to keep these new Democratic voters.

BREAKING: DHS confirms that the suspect in custody for murdering Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago is a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught & released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. DHS says he was also released from local custody… pic.twitter.com/tIo3iSualm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 22, 2026

Another Venezuelan invader caught in Virginia – stealing identities to scam hardworking Americans. They don’t come here ILLEGALLY to make America better, and this one’s going home.#LawEnforcement #DeportCriminals #BorderPolicy #FraudAlert #AmericaFirst ♻️REPOST pic.twitter.com/xZLw3YJzYA — Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) March 23, 2026

It is such a privilege to work at @DHSgov with @ICEgov to help keep monsters like this one off the streets. Carlos Aguilar Reynoso, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was charged with first-degree rape, predatory sexual assault against a child, sexual abuse, and endangering the… pic.twitter.com/hu9WUhI0zA — Katie Zacharia (@KatieZacharia) March 21, 2026

WATCH: A criminal illegal alien convicted of strangulation and assault walks out of jail after serving a prison sentence in Oregon. ICE agents were stationed nearby, and swiftly took Jonathan Gamez into custody. His family did not see it coming.

pic.twitter.com/geu411XgV6 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 20, 2026